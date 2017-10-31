Malaysian FA, head coach, player, fans receive hefty fines from AFC

The Asian Football Confederation Disciplinary and Ethics Committee has found Malaysian FA, head coach, players and fans guilty of several offences.

Malaysia have come under intense scrutiny and punishments following the latest Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee meeting, the results of which was announced on Tuesday.

The fines and suspensions were handed to the Malaysian FA (FAM), Malaysia head coach Nelo Vingada, Malaysia midfielder Safiq Rahim, totalling USD62,000 (around RM262,500).

On top of this, the FAM was also fined for the conduct of the fans involving matches that Malaysian teams participated in, as well as one that did not even involve a Malaysian team.

Safiq Rahim:

The Malaysia captain was fined USD1,000 (around RM4,400) for a reckless tackle he made in the AFC Cup qualification match between Hong Kong and Malaysia on October 10. The tackle earned the JDT man a straight red card in the match, but he has also received an additional one-match suspension, to be served in Malaysia's next AFC Cup qualification match, against DPR Korea on November 10. He has also received a warning not to repeat his conduct in the future.

Nelo Vingada:

The Malayan Tigers boss received a USD5,000 (RM22,000) fine, for making insulting comments about the referee team, questioning their performance and their appointment process during the post-match press conference. He reportedly committed the infringements after the AFC Cup qualification match between Malaysia and Hong Kong on October 5. He also received a warning.

FAM:

The team's conduct towards the referee near the end of the Malaysia-Hong Kong match also incurred a fine from the AFC. For that, FAM was fined USD6,000 (RM26,400) and warned.

The incident in the Malaysia-Hong Kong match also led to the home fans remonstrating by throwing missiles at the match officials after the match. This has resulted in a USD7,500 (RM33,000) fine and a warning.