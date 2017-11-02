Malaysian and M-League coaches predict Malaysia Cup final outcome

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Malaysia Cup final will be played this Saturday, with this year's edition pitting two sides that are arguably the two best sides in Malaysia this season.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) have captured the 2017 Super League, their fourth consecutive league title, cementing their supremacy in Malaysia.

Although their Saturday opponents Kedah only managed to finish in the fourth spot in the league, the Red Eagles were able to perform when it matters the most; having won the 2017 FA Cup. They too have proven to be able to match JDT, defeating the Southern Tigers on penalties in the first match of the season; the Sumbangsih Cup.

Goal talked to four coaches who ply their trade in the country, to learn about their predictions for the final this Saturday.

Satiananthan Bhaskaran, Felda United head coach

