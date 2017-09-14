Mali 0-0 Nigeria: Super Eagles held in drab stalemate

The teams were evenly matched throughout the 90 minutes with both teams struggling to create chances in their opening game of the group phase

Mail and Nigeria were forced to settle for a draw at the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations in Cape Coast.

The Malians dominate possession in the Group A fixture at Cape Coast Sports Complex – especially in the opening minutes of the first half – but a fine defensive display from the Super Eagles ensured the spoils were shared.

And Nigeria, whose best chance to score came courtesy of a first-half effort from Chima Akas saw his shot saved by Mali goalkeeper.

Another chance fell to Salisu Yusuf’s men in the 33rd minute but header off a cornerkick was picked by the impressive Adama Keita.

Mali– growing in confidence as the second half resumed - almost punished their opponents’ profligacy on the hour mark when Boubacar Samassekou met a free-kick from the left, but his ten-yard header sailed over the cross bar.

Towards the end of the game, goalscoring chances became an increasingly rare occurrence and Nigeria will see this as a huge chance wasted with matches against Ghana and Guinea to follow. Their next fixture is against Guinea on Saturday.



Fox Sports holds exclusive rights to the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations