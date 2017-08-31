Mali’s Sambou Yatabare completes loan move to Royal Antwerp

The 28-year-old midfielder returns to Belgian as he teams up with the Great Old temporarily after a frustrating campaign with the Green-Whites

Mali international Sambou Yatabare has joined Belgian topflight side, Royal Antwerp on season-long loan deal from Werder Bremen.

The former Caen, Guingamp, Bastia and Monaco midfielder teams up with the Bosuilstadion outfit with a purchase option at the end of the season.

Yatabare who joined the Weser-Stadion outfit from Olympiacos in January played majorly for the reserve team in the third tier of the German league last campaign.

The midfielder played just two games in the German topflight league last season before he went on to make 11 league appearances for the Werder Bremen II where he scored three goals.