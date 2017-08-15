Malian international Samba Diakite signs for Red Star

The 28-year-old makes his return to football by joining the French third-tier side

French-born-Malian international Samba Diakite has signed for Championnat National side Red Star, the side confirmed.

The former Nancy, Queens Park Rangers and Al Ittihad man is expected to help the Paris side return to Ligue 2 after their relegation last season.

The length of the 28-year-old's deal with Red Star was not revealed.

Diakite had been a free agent after leaving Rangers last year. His stay at QPR was hampered by injuries which subsequently saw him loaned out to Watford and Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.