Malinga dropped by Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga has been dropped by Sri Lanka for the five-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Malinga has struggled for form since making his comeback to the team in February and the seamer has been overlooked for the latest selection.

Former captain Angelo Mathews - already missing from the squad for the ongoing Test series - has failed to recover from a calf injury in time to be included.

Middle-order batsman Chamara Kapugedera makes the cut, while all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna returns to the side.

Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who was not initially included for the recent ODI series against India, also features.

Sri Lanka won the first of two Tests between the sides before the teams lock horns in the shorter format from October 13.

Sri Lanka squad:

Upul Tharanga (Captain), Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Vishwa Fernando, Chamara Kapugedera, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay.