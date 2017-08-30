Malinga to lead Sri Lanka against India

Injury-hit Sri Lanka will be led by Lasith Malinga in the fourth ODI against India in the absence of Chamara Kapugedera and Upul Tharanga,

Lasith Malinga will captain Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international against India on Thursday after Chamara Kapugedera was ruled out with a back injury.

Kapugedera led injury-hit Sri Lanka in the third match of the series on Sunday in the absence of Upul Tharanga, who was given a two-match ban for a slow over-rate offence in the second ODI.

Batsman Kapugedera aggravated a back problem in a six-wicket loss to Virat Kohli's side last weekend and will play no part in the rest of a five-match series which India have already wrapped up.

Paceman Malinga will step up to take over at R Premadasa Stadium before Tharanga should return for the last match against the ICC Champions Trophy runners-up.

Sri Lanka had already lost Danushka Gunathilaka (shoulder) and Dinesh Chandimal (fractured thumb) during the series, calling up Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilshan Munaweera as replacements.

The Sri Lanka selection committee, led by Sanath Jayasuriya, on Tuesday announced that it will resign after the ongoing series.