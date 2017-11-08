Malky Mackay: 'This is a chance for Scotland to move on'
The east coast of Scotland stages two vividly contrasting international contests over the next couple of days, both of which feature coaches in charge of their national sides for the first time. At Murrayfield, a capacity crowd of 68,000 will assemble on Saturday to watch Gregor Townsend’s team take on Samoa in the first of three autumn challenge matches.
In Aberdeen, meanwhile, just over 15,500 have bought tickets for the meeting of Scotland’s footballers, under their interim manager, Malky Mackay, and their Dutch counterparts at Pittodrie on Thursday. On Saturday, the Murrayfield stadium management will make another pitch to Scottish football journalists, as part of a campaign to have Scotland’s international matches switched to the Edinburgh ground when the SFA’s lease on Hampden Park expires in 2020.
In that regard, it is worth noting that, were the Scotland vs Netherlands fixture being played at Murrayfield, the venue would not even be a quarter full. There are, of course, other factors to consider, the most significant being that Scotland’s footballers and the Tartan Army have recently seen a promising year of World Cup qualifiers hit the buffers in Ljubljana, despite the fact that the Scots were the only team in their group to score away to Slovenia.
Still, the fixture list abhors a vacuum and Scotland must now begin to address the build-up to their next competitive campaign, for the Uefa Nations League, just as Dick Advocaat’s Dutch squad must do in the wake of their own World Cup disappointment. Given that the SFA have yet to decide upon Strachan’s successor, this occasion has the feel of a casting session, which will feature a scattering of fresh hopefuls, rather than a rehearsal for forthcoming drama.
Unlike Townsend, who must address a Six Nations championship which begins in January, Mackay – who is currently in charge of the SFA’s development programme - does not know if he will continue to supervise the senior team, but has to to generate the beginning of momentum in a season that now features no competitive encounters.
“I think the freshness in the squad helps us move on,” he said. “It’s full of young players, full of players who haven’t played for their country before.
“When they are playing against Holland they are going to make sure they’re giving the best they can to themselves. There will be a good atmosphere here, a good crowd, and really what I’m trying to frame with the guys is that it’s a start of, not friendlies, but the start of four games before next September for the Euro 2020s.
“It’s a chance for them to stake their claim, grab the jersey and go on and win 50 caps. I think that’s a fairly easy sell as far as the players are concerned. There is a possible future for them as Scotland players going into a new campaign.”
Mackay denied that he had included an Aberdeen contingent with a view to boosting the Pittodrie crowd, although there are good reasons to do so and he would have laid himself open to contrary criticism had no Dons players been on view. Aberdeen fans will, in fact, see familiar figures – probably Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean as starters - but Mackay bridled at comments by Kris Boyd, the former Scotland striker who is now captain at Kilmarnock, to the effect that he was awarding meaningless caps for non-tactical reasons.
“Anyone who knows me are aware I’m never going to put a team out on the pitch to sell tickets, so, the actual players going out there desperately want to play for their country and they desperately want to win the game,” Mackay said.
“They are all playing at a good level, they are all professional footballers, they deserve that respect. They are playing at the top of Scottish football for their clubs on a regular basis.
“Players get criticised every week by the media, social media, whatever it may be. If someone says something there’s always someone else wanting to go the opposite way.
“The person they concentrate on is their club manager, then themselves, their family and currently, in this case, me and my staff. The players who trained this week have been terrific, with some guys coming back to their home city. How good is that?”
Ryan Jack will start at right-back, although his summer move from Aberdeen to Rangers is liable to generate a negative response from some local fans. “He is not the first player to go back to his hometown,” Mackay said.
“What I would say is that there will be a lot of Aberdeen fans in the crowd, but it is Scotland that’s here - and I would love Scotland fans to cheer Scotland players tomorrow night.”