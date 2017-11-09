Malky Mackay's Scotland defeated by Holland courtesy of Memphis Depay goal

Memphis Depay scored the game's only goal in the first half: PA

Scotland began life after Gordon Strachan with a 1-0 friendly defeat by Holland at Pittodrie after Memphis Depay netted a controversial winner. Depay looked offside as he netted from close range following a counter-attack five minutes before the interval.

An experimental Scotland side were otherwise comfortable at the back and had plenty of encouraging moments going forward but lacked firepower.

The match was overshadowed by Scottish Football Association chief executive Stewart Regan declaring hours before kick-off that caretaker manager Malky Mackay was definitely not a contender to succeed Strachan on a long-term basis.

But there were several others staking their claim for ongoing involvement as the SFA performance director handed starting debuts to Ryan Jack, Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor and a second cap for Kenny McLean, while Jason Cummings earned an international introduction as a late substitute.

There were also positional changes with left-back Kieran Tierney - who captained his country for the first time at the age of 20 - impressing in central defence after playing the final few games of Strachan's reign at right-back.

Rangers midfielder Jack filled that role, where he played early in his Aberdeen career, while winger Matt Phillips started up front with McGregor not far behind. Mackay's plans had been affected by minor injury concerns which deprived him of Celtic trio Leigh Griffiths, Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong.

Mackay will not be considered for the full-time role (PA)