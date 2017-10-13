Malky Mackay gets Kick it Out support as Scotland's interim manager despite involvement in racism scandal

Malky Mackay – who has been asked to take charge of the Scotland team on an interim basis for next month’s friendly against the Dutch – is “not Harvey Weinstein”, despite his involvement in a scandal about racist, sexist and homophobic emails exchanged between him and Cardiff City’s head of recruitment when both were employed by the club between June 2011 and March 2014.

When the Football Association announced that it would not take action against the pair because they “had a reasonable right to privacy”, the decision was condemned by Lord Ouseley, chairman of the Kick it Out organisation, which promotes inclusivity and tolerance within football, who accused the governing body of ‘undermining its own credibility’.

When Mackay was appointed performance director at the SFA, the Scottish association was bombarded with texts and social media objections to their decision.

Friday’s announcement that he would supervise the Scots’ preparations and team selection for the visit of the Netherlands to Pittodrie on November 9 prompted a reprise of the Twitter siege of the SFA, many of which were couched, needless to say, in a fashion which precluded the niceties of diplomacy or basic courtesy, as can be seen from these examples:

Mackay will take charge of the team next month