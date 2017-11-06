Malky Mackay laments shortage of Scottish centre-forwards and central defenders
Scotland do not lack backbone but the spine of the team is fragile, according to Malky Mackay, who is in charge for Thursday’s friendly meeting with Holland at Pittodrie. Mackay, the Scottish Football Association’s performance director, is acting as interim manager in the aftermath of a World Cup qualifying campaign in which the Scots finished one goal short of making the play-offs after four wins and two draws in 2017.
The loss of Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths, who withdrew because of a calf strain, meant the absence of one of only two recognised strikers in Mackay’s original squad, the other being the uncapped Jason Cummings of Nottingham Forest. Ryan Christie, on loan from Celtic to Aberdeen, was also listed as a forward but usually operates as an attacking midfielder and the likelihood is that Mackay will opt to employ Matt Phillips as his spearhead.
The West Brom man is customarily seen on the wings, although he has played off Griffiths for Scotland. Meanwhile, the Scots’ difficulty in keeping clean sheets has highlighted the absence of a dominant and established central-defensive pairing, as Mackay acknowledged when he said: “Where are our problems? Centre-forward and centre-back. Bizarrely enough, also at right-back right now.
“But if we think of where have we had problems in the last few years, it’s finding centre-backs and centre-forwards. Looking at the academy structure for a longer period, was it fashionable to not be a centre-back or centre-forward and be something else?
“Centre-forward is slightly different – people wanted to be a No 10, didn’t they? No one wanted to be the guy up the top running the channels. I suppose that’s because we’ve come away from playing two up top, when the one up top on his own had to be able to run beyond.
“There is an issue there. For the ones we do have, we have to try and make sure we give them the tools.
“Leigh Griffiths is a given, but after that it is down to our talent ID department going forward to actually sit down with the manager and coaches and scouts and say, ‘OK, who do we have?’
“Clubs have got to play them. We have got to look at the best centre- forward out there that is Scottish. There is not a lot we can do about it in this camp. I am looking at whether Matt Phillips, who has played in that position for West Brom, can play there, whether James Forrest and Ryan Christie can play in a false position or Cummings can play there.”
The Scots’ failure to make the World Cup play-offs allowed Mackay to rest some players who had domestic reasons for taking advantage of the unforeseen break and also afforded him to create opportunities for others.
Celtic’s dominance in the Ladbrokes Premiership has supplied the core of the team, but Aberdeen – runners-up to the Hoops in all competitions last season – did not have any players in the international side.
Given the venue for this match, a call-up for local performers was always a smart card for the interim manager to play, so Christie has his club-mates, Graeme Shinnie and Kenny McLean, for company. The 25-year-old McLean made one appearance for Scotland in a friendly against the Czech Republic in March last year, when he lasted 58 minutes.
“It’s frustrating but there’s not much you can do about what’s happened. Thankfully the chance has come again,” he said. “If you’re standing out then you’ll get the recognition. There were players in the country who were doing more than me. They were getting picked and you need to look at yourself.
“There have been arguments about recent squads but there have been players involved who are playing in the top leagues in England and it’s an honour for me to be involved this time.”
Ryan Jack, meanwhile, could also make an appearance at Pittodrie, but his status as a former Aberdeen favourite who switched to Rangers is equivalent to the mark of Cain as far as many Dons fans are concerned. “He was the club captain and he won the League Cup with us. The criticism he received was a bit unfair,” said McLean.
“Jacko knows it won’t be a great reception when he goes back – not from everyone, anyway – but he’ll be able to handle that. He’s representing his country and he’ll do as well as he can and have to deal with it. We’re devastated not to be involved in Russia 2018 but we need to look ahead to the next one. This needs to be the start. We’ll work as hard as we can to continue the momentum that Gordon (Strachan) left.”