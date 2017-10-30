Malky Mackay: What Scottish manager would not want the Scotland job?

Malky Mackay declined to rule himself out of contention as the next Scotland manager, although he did declare it impossible to combine the job with his current post as performance director of the Scottish Football Association.

Mackay will be in charge of Scotland, on an interim basis, for the friendly against Holland at Pittodrie on Nov 9 and named a squad of 24 players for the occasion, including four newcomers in Ryan Christie, Jason Cummings, Paul Hanlon and Ryan Jack.

In a nod to the venue for the match, the Aberdeen pair of Kenny McLean and Graeme Shinnie were also selected alongside club-mate Christie. Mackay, however, spent much of his media briefing responding to the suggestion that he could be in the mix to succeed Gordon Strachan, who was cut adrift by the SFA at the end of Scotland’s failed World Cup qualifying campaign.

"What Scottish manager wouldn’t take the Scotland job? It’s ludicrous to say that – I’m not being false in that," Mackay said. “I’ve got a job and the board have got a decision to make on where they want to go with that, but my day job has been put on hold for a month.

“Last month I was in eight countries in four weeks. Last week I was down at Llanelli with our 17s, in Estonia with them, then in Ireland with the Victory Shield team, so this is a nice, lovely little distraction at the moment – and it takes up my whole focus, don’t worry about that.”

Asked if the two tasks were compatible, he said: “No, I don’t think so. I’m in charge of seven teams right now, not including the national side, so I’m actually in charge of eight right now.

Mackay is, in fact, in charge of eight teams right now since stepping in to replace Gordon Strachan Credit: Action Images More