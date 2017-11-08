Mallory Franklin: 'I have been paddling since I was five. I don't think I will ever stop'

It does not take long for an audience with Mallory Franklin to become a lesson in obsession, a one-woman study of sporting addiction. “I can’t not go canoeing,” she says. “I always need to be paddling.”

It is just as well, then, that canoeing has been the central tenet of her life since she was a bright-eyed five-year-old messing around on the banks of the Thames with Zak, her mischievous older brother. “It’s all his fault,” Franklin says. “He was one of those boys who had too much energy, so the teachers told him to go and do something to entertain himself outside of school. Basically, he was an annoying little kid.”

Where the older sibling trod, the sister soon followed. “We went to Windsor Leisure Centre to try to find something that would burn some energy. The canoe club was right next door and they were having an open day, so we went and played in the boats. Since then, I have been paddling pretty much every day,” she says. “And I don’t think I will ever stop.”

Conversation with Franklin flows like the whitewater rapids on which she has made her name. It helps that there is plenty to discuss, not least her ascension to double world champion a little more than a month ago.

Her double victory at the Canoe Slalom World Championships, in the French city of Pau, was the high point of an international career that started before Franklin had even taken her GCSEs. It was also the product of a life spent in thrall to her sport. The first gold medal arrived in the team event, alongside Kimberley Woods and Eilidh Gibson. The second was the individual title, finally secured after second-placed finishes in both 2013 and 2014.

