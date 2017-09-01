Malta vs England: What time does it start, when is it on, what channel is it on, where can I watch it?

The Three Lions will be hoping to extend their two-point lead at the top of Group F with a win over bottom of the table Malta.

Pietro Ghedin’s side have yet to win a game in the group after six attempts and haven’t won a competitive game for over four years.

Gareth Southgate’s men drew 2-2 to Scotland in their last qualifier before they lost 3-2 to France in a friendly a few days later.

Malta lost 2-0 to Slovenia in their last qualifier in June but they did win 1-0 in Ukraine in a friendly four days prior.

What time does it start?

Malta vs England kicks off on Friday 1 September, at 19:45 BST.

Where can I watch it?

Coverage starts from 7:15pm on ITV and highlights will be shown from 10:40pm on the same channel. Highlights will also be shown at 10pm on Sky Sports Football.

It’s a big game for…

Joe Hart: With Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland knocking on the door, you fear this could be the on-loan City man's last chance. Although Malta are unlikely to be a stern test, the number one shirt appears to be up for grabs.

View photos Hart needs a solid performance between the sticks (AFP) More

Best stat…

Malta haven’t won a competitive game for over four years. England are likely to have had tougher tests.

Remember when…

England coasted past Malta 5-0 with a team that included the likes of Gordon Banks, Bobby Moore and Emlyn Hughes.

Player to watch…

Dele Alli: The former MK Dons midfielder has scored twice in three games for Tottenham this season and dispatched his second international goal for his country against Malta in August last year.

Three past meetings…

England 2 (Sturridge, Alli) Malta 0, World Cup Qualifier, October 2016.

Malta 1 (Wright OG) England 2 (Keown, Heskey), Friendly, June 2000.

England 5 (Chivers 2, Lee, Clarke, Lawler) Malta 0, European Championship qualifier, May 1971.

View photos England are in decent form heading into the game (AFP) More

Form guide…

Malta: LLLLWL

England: WDLWDL

Odds…

Malta to win: 40/1

England to win: 1/40

Draw: 13/1

(Odds provided by 888 Sport).

View photos The recently retired Rooney is not part of the squad (Reuters) More

Read More