Malta vs England: What time does it start, when is it on, what channel is it on, where can I watch it?

The Three Lions will be hoping to extend their two-point lead at the top of Group F with a win over bottom of the table Malta.
Pietro Ghedin’s side have yet to win a game in the group after six attempts and haven’t won a competitive game for over four years.
Gareth Southgate’s men drew 2-2 to Scotland in their last qualifier before they lost 3-2 to France in a friendly a few days later.
Malta lost 2-0 to Slovenia in their last qualifier in June but they did win 1-0 in Ukraine in a friendly four days prior.
What time does it start?
Malta vs England kicks off on Friday 1 September, at 19:45 BST.
Where can I watch it?
Coverage starts from 7:15pm on ITV and highlights will be shown from 10:40pm on the same channel. Highlights will also be shown at 10pm on Sky Sports Football.
It’s a big game for…
Joe Hart: With Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland knocking on the door, you fear this could be the on-loan City man's last chance. Although Malta are unlikely to be a stern test, the number one shirt appears to be up for grabs.
Best stat…
Malta haven’t won a competitive game for over four years. England are likely to have had tougher tests.
Remember when…
England coasted past Malta 5-0 with a team that included the likes of Gordon Banks, Bobby Moore and Emlyn Hughes.
Player to watch…
Dele Alli: The former MK Dons midfielder has scored twice in three games for Tottenham this season and dispatched his second international goal for his country against Malta in August last year.
Three past meetings…
England 2 (Sturridge, Alli) Malta 0, World Cup Qualifier, October 2016.
Malta 1 (Wright OG) England 2 (Keown, Heskey), Friendly, June 2000.
England 5 (Chivers 2, Lee, Clarke, Lawler) Malta 0, European Championship qualifier, May 1971.
Form guide…
Malta: LLLLWL
England: WDLWDL
Odds…
Malta to win: 40/1
England to win: 1/40
Draw: 13/1
(Odds provided by 888 Sport).
England squad
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United), Jermain Defoe (AFC Bournemouth), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Hart (West Ham United, on loan from Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Keane (Everton), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).
Expected England line-up
England: Hart; Walker, Keane, Cahill, Bertrand; Dier, Henderson, Sterling, Alli, Rashford; Kane;