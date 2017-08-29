Malta vs England: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

England will look to take another step towards next summer's World Cup by seeing off minnows Malta on Friday evening.

The Three Lions' main rivals in Group F, Slovakia and Slovenia, will meet each other at the same time, giving Gareth Southgate's men a chance to pull further ahead of at least one of them with a win.

This match will also mark the official start of the post-Wayne Rooney era for England, with their all-time top goalscorer having retired from international football.

Game Malta vs England Date Friday, September 1 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on ITV and by stream via ITV Player.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV ITV Player

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and by stream in English via ESPN3.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN Deportes ESPN3

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Malta players Goalkeepers Bonello, Hogg, Sultana Defenders Agius, S. Borg, Camilleri, Failla, Johnson, Magri, Z. Muscat, A. Muscat, Zerafa Midfielders C. Borg, R. Fenech, P. Fenech, Kristensen, Gambin, Pisani Forwards Farrugia, Micallef, Mifsud, Schembri

Alfred Effiong has been named in Malta's squad but will not be available for the England match due to suspension.

Jean Paul Farrugia, though, is back in contention after serving a ban of his own in Malta's previous qualifier, a 2-0 loss against Slovenia.

Potential starting XI: Hogg; A. Muscat, S. Borg, Agius, Z. Muscat, Failla; Gambin, R. Fenech, Pisani; Farrugia, Schembri.

Position England players Goalkeepers Hart, Butland, Heaton Defenders Cahill, Smalling, Walker, Jones, Stones, Bertrand, Cresswell, Keane, Trippier, Maguire Midfielders Sterling, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dele, Dier, Lingard, Livermore, Chalobah Forwards Defoe, Welbeck, Sturridge, Kane, Vardy, Rashford

Jordan Pickford has dropped out of the England squad due to a muscle problem but Gareth Southgate may be tempted to take a look at Jack Butland due to Joe Hart's poor form.

Adam Lallana and Danny Rose are among those not selected because of injury.

Potential starting XI: Butland; Walker, Stones, Cahill, Bertrand; Henderson, Dier; Rashford, Dele, Sterling; Kane.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

England are 1/20 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Malta priced at 80/1 and the draw available at 10/1.

GAME PREVIEW

