Mame Diouf grabs brace in Stoke City’s humiliating loss to Manchester City

The Senegal international scored twice but it was not enough as the Potters got hit for seven by Pep Guardiola’s men at the Etihad Stadium

Mame Diouf grabbed a brace in Stoke City’s humiliating 7-2 loss to Manchester City in an English Premier League game on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and David Silva all scored in the space of ten minutes as the Citizens raced to a three-goal advantage.

However the 29-year-old got a goal back for visitors in the 44th minute. And the former Manchester United forward grabbed his and the Potters second of the game two minutes after the restart.

GOAL! Diouf gets a second! Great cross from Edwards, the forward converts at the far post! (3-2) #SCFC pic.twitter.com/sxqjZJZz7g — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) October 14, 2017

Jesus grabbed a brace of his own as in the 55th minute before Fernandinho added a fifth for the hosts five minutes later.

Leroy Sane made it six in the 62nd minute and Bernardo Silva got the seventh 11 minutes from time to cap a dominant and ruthless display by the league leaders.

This loss matches Stoke City’s heaviest defeat in the Premier League Era, matching their 7-0 loss to Chelsea in April 2010 and sees Mark Hughes men drop to 15th on the English top flight log.