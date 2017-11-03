Mame Diouf wants to play as a striker, admits Stoke City boss Mark Hughes

The 29-year-old is currently being deployed as a wing-back but the Potters gaffer admitted the forward still longs to play down the middle

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has admitted that Mame Diouf still wants to play as a striker despite impressing in an unfamiliar right wing-back position.

The Senegal International currently has been putting in impressive shifts in the 3-5-2 system deployed by the Potters so far this season, scoring three goals in nine appearances in the English Premier League this term.

And although the former Manchester United forward has made a seemingly seamless transition from a striker to a wingback at the Bet365 Stadium, the English tactician revealed Diouf still wants to play as a centre-forward but stressed that his versatility is the reason why he is currently deploying him in that position.

“He would still like to be down the middle, but needs must at the moment and in my view he’s our best option (at right wing back) when we play three at the back," Hughes during Friday's pre-match press conference.

“We still feel his contribution and involvement in the game is really high and if he plays wide he still gets opportunities to score.

“He wants to play down the middle and that’s how I see him long-term, but at the moment he’s serving the team well at wing back.”

Diouf will be hoping for another impressive display when Stoke City host Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi's Leicester on Saturday.