Mame Diouf wants silverware with Stoke City following contract extension

The 29-year-old striker has penned an extension till the summer of 2020 and is now eyeing a silverware with the Potters

Mame Diouf has said he would love to win silverwares with Stoke City after signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club for the next three seasons.

The Senegal international joined the Bet365 stadium outfit in the summer of 2014 from Hannover and has gone on to make 99 appearances and scored 19 goals in all competitions.

And the striker who has shown his versatility by playing in right wing back for Mark Hughes side has put pen to paper on a three-year deal and said he doesn’t mind playing there.

“I’m really pleased to have signed a new contract,” Diouf told club website.

“I’ve been here for three years now and feel really settled, really part of the club. My family are settled as well and that’s really important to me.

“I want to play as a striker but I’m a football player and will play wherever the manager asks me to and try and do my best.”

And with Stoke having not won any major honours in the English top flight since 1972, Diouf has set his sights on ending that barren spell.

“Another top 10 finish this season is the immediate ambition but we should be targeting the next step, an even higher finish, and success in one of the cup competitions,” he added

“There’s no reason why we can’t win a cup; it’s a long time since Stoke City won a trophy and I’d love to be part of the team that did so again.”