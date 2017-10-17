Mamelodi Sundowns 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs: Amakhosi bounce back to winning ways in Tshwane

Siyabonga Ngezana and Bernard Parker netted for Amakhosi, while Themba Zwane grabbed a late consolation goal for the Brazilians

Kaizer Chiefs overcame Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in a PSL match which was played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night.

The hard-fought victory takes Amakhosi to third spot on the league standings, while the Brazilians slip down to seventh spot on the table.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane made only one change to the starting line-up that faced Platinum Stars in a league match a fortnight ago.

Uganda captain Denis Onyango replaced Ghana international Razak Brimah in goal, while Percy Tau, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Khama Billiat all started upfront in Sundowns' exciting three-man attack.

On the other hand, the Chiefs camp was hit by injuries and coach Steve Komphela made four changes to the starting line-up that took on Baroka FC in a league game two weeks ago.

Siyabonga Ngezana was handed his PSL debut replacing the injured Kgotso Moleko, while Joseph Molangolane, Willard Katsande and Bernard Parker made their return to the Chiefs starting line-up.

Ngezana, who turns 20 next month, was targeted by the Sundowns attackers in the opening exchanges, but did well against Tau and Vilakazi.

Amakhosi were happy to sit back, while the Brazilians enjoyed more possession and they launched slow build ups as they looked to unlock the visitors' defence.

However, the hosts were left vulnerable at the back and they were nearly punished by Chiefs attackers Parker and Siphiwe Tshabalala just before the half-hour mark.

Parker was sent through on goal and hit the crossbar with Onyango well beaten, before Tshabalala placed his powerful effort just over the crossbar.

The match opened up with the half-time break approaching. Tau fired over the crossbar from close range and at the other end, Chiefs full-back Philani Zulu missed the target from six-yards out.