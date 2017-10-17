Mamelodi Sundowns 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs: Amakhosi bounce back to winning ways in Tshwane
Kaizer Chiefs overcame Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in a PSL match which was played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night.
The hard-fought victory takes Amakhosi to third spot on the league standings, while the Brazilians slip down to seventh spot on the table.
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane made only one change to the starting line-up that faced Platinum Stars in a league match a fortnight ago.
Uganda captain Denis Onyango replaced Ghana international Razak Brimah in goal, while Percy Tau, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Khama Billiat all started upfront in Sundowns' exciting three-man attack.
On the other hand, the Chiefs camp was hit by injuries and coach Steve Komphela made four changes to the starting line-up that took on Baroka FC in a league game two weeks ago.
Siyabonga Ngezana was handed his PSL debut replacing the injured Kgotso Moleko, while Joseph Molangolane, Willard Katsande and Bernard Parker made their return to the Chiefs starting line-up.
Ngezana, who turns 20 next month, was targeted by the Sundowns attackers in the opening exchanges, but did well against Tau and Vilakazi.
Amakhosi were happy to sit back, while the Brazilians enjoyed more possession and they launched slow build ups as they looked to unlock the visitors' defence.
However, the hosts were left vulnerable at the back and they were nearly punished by Chiefs attackers Parker and Siphiwe Tshabalala just before the half-hour mark.
Parker was sent through on goal and hit the crossbar with Onyango well beaten, before Tshabalala placed his powerful effort just over the crossbar.
The match opened up with the half-time break approaching. Tau fired over the crossbar from close range and at the other end, Chiefs full-back Philani Zulu missed the target from six-yards out.
However, neither side was able to find the back of the net and the score was 0-0 at the interval following a first-half which was dominated by Sundowns, who could not turn their possession into a goal.
Sundowns were stunned by South Africa Under-20 international Ngezana's early goal five minutes after the restart as the youngster headed home Tshabalala's set-piece to make it 1-0 to Chiefs.
Mosimane responded by pulling out Vilakazi, who had been tightly marked by Ngezana and the tactician introduced Oupa Manyisa.
The hosts were now playing with three central midfielders as Manyisa joined Tiyani Mabunda and Hlompho Kekana in the middle of the park.
With his side now dominating the midfield, Kekana had a chance to restore parity from a free-kick which was in a promising area, but his effort was blocked.
Almost immediately at the other end, Chiefs doubled their lead following a good move with Hendrick Ekstein setting up Parker, who finished brilliantly to make it 2-0 to Chiefs in the 72nd minute.
The Brazilians suffered another blow as Mabunda picked up his second yellow card and he was sent off.
Sundowns were handed a lifeline in the closing stages after Erick Mathoho fouled Tau in the box and the home side were awarded a late penalty.
Zwane then stepped up and converted the penalty - sending the Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune the wrong way.
The goal proved to be a consolation goal as Chiefs held on to their slender lead and they emerged 2-1 winners.