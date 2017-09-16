Mamelodi Sundowns are already preparing for the Caf Champions League semi-finals, says Pitso Mosimane

Masandawana are full of confidence going into their first leg clash against the Kings of Titles on Sunday

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane talks about the much anticipated Caf Champions League encounter.

Masandawana are set to face-off against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca over two legs, and the Sundowns coach stated that the club have already sorted out their travel arrangements should they progress into the semi-finals.

“We are not coming back (from Morocco),” Mosimane was quoted by The Star as saying.

“We believe that we will go through. So, if we go through, why should we come back? To spend a day in South Africa and then go to Algeria because I believe that USM will beat the Mozambicans?

"But football is unpredictable. We have two visas (one for Morocco and the other for Algeria). We have booked for us to stay there for the next two weeks. And you lose money (for the bookings) if you don’t win.

“How can we say that we aren’t going to the semi-finals? If I don’t book what am saying to the players? That, we are going to come back (because we will be eliminated by Casablanca)’? No! I book. You need to have a positive mentality. I think that we will make it,” he added.

As with all North African teams, the Kings of Titles are a formidable force at home and it showed in last year’s competition as they came agonisingly close to booking a place in the final against Sundowns as they rose from the dead after being hammered 4-0 by Zamalek in the first leg in Egypt to win the second leg in Casablanca 5-2.

“What does that tell you? That they don’t die at home, they fight hard,” Mosimane said.

“This story of us doing well away might backfire if we don’t make the most of our home advantage. Let’s try and take the old book, dust it up and use it against Wydad.

"That book is what we did last year, winning all our home games and scoring two goals or more. We must win at home because you never know what will happen in Casablanca,” he expressed.

Meanwhile Mosimane admitted that having players such as Fares Hachi in the team has helped the team to understand the North African mentality.

“There is no time to cry or complain when you’re playing there,” Mosimane said.

“We have to man-up and play. We are fortunate to have Fares (Hachi), an Algerian. He knows the mentality.

"He is helping us, telling us that we have to man up. We also have international players who have played there like Denis (Onyango) who went with Uganda to Egypt and Kennedy (Mweene) who was in Algeria with Zambia,” he concluded.