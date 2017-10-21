Mamelodi Sundowns – AmaZulu Preview: Masandawana target wounded Usuthu

Mamelodi Sundowns seek redemption when they welcome a wounded AmaZulu side in a PSL tie at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians are on the back of a fresh 2-1 home defeat to cross-city rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night and would want to quickly forget that home loss and go in search of maximum points to further pile misery on Usuthu who are winless in their last two outings.

Pitso Mosimane’s men sit eighth on the league standings with nine points but have only played five matches this campaign following their involvement in the CAF Champions League. A plus for the Tshwane side is that they have three games in hand on the leading pack and should they win those ties, Mosimane’s team will then clinch the new season’s first quarter R1,5 million Q-Innovation prize.

Meanwhile, Amabesh'ankone equally suffered a defeat in front of their home fans on Wednesday evening, going down 3-2 to Polokwane City and now face a daunting task in having to overcome the Brazilians in their own backyard.

Cavin Johnson’s charges currently occupy 11th league spot but could jump as high as seventh if they upset Masandawana and other results favour them.

The former Platinum Stars coach has instilled a highly attacking formula at the KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit since taking over the reins. Johnson will look to have his top striker Rhulani Manzini in top condition again after he scored in their loss to Rise and Shine which saw him take his tally in the league to four strikes.

Both Sundowns and AmaZulu have been involved in just over 50 matches since 1985. However, the last time the two teams squared off was in 2015 when a second-half Cuthbert Malajila strike earned the Brazilians a narrow 1-0 win at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.