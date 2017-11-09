Mamelodi Sundowns' heroics can inspire South Africa - Keagan Dolly

Bafana Bafana are in a tight situation and the midfielder is eyeing a replication of the miracle that saw his former side emerged continental winners

Ahead of their crucial double-header against Senegal, Keagan Dolly hopes South Africa can use Mamelodi Sundowns’ unprecedented run to the Caf Champions League trophy in 2016 as a motivation.

The Brazilians’ were handed a passage into Africa's top-tier club competition group stages after Vita Club, who had knocked them out in the qualifiers, were ousted for fielding an ineligible player.

The PSL side went all the way to claim the top gong, with Dolly playing a crucial role.

And now, his country's chances of qualifying for Russia 2018 was dealt a huge blow after having their away win over the Teranga Lions nullified on grounds of manipulation by the centre referee.

As a result, after last month's morale-boosting 3-1 over Burkina Faso, Bafana Bafana will play Aliou Cisse’s men twice to jostle for control of Group D and ultimately a World Cup spot. And the Montpellier attacking midfielder sees the feat of his former club as a motivation going into the November 10 and 14 ties.

"We can use that as a motivation," Keagan told Fifa website.

"We can turn this event in our favour because some of us have already been in a situation where everything seemed lost and we ended up winning the title.

"If we play the same way we did against Burkina Faso, we can pull off a miracle."

As admitted by Dolly, South Africa have had their struggles in the final third laid to rest after they put three goals past Burkina Faso in October - their first in last 12 outings.

"That's a problem that affects South African football in general," he said.

"We tend to lose our composure in front of goal. We take too long to make a final decision or find the best position to shoot from. But after scoring three times against Burkina Faso, we've realised we're capable of making the right decisions in attack.

"Everything depends on us now. We don't need to worry about other results. We just have to go out on the pitch with nothing else on our minds and win these two games. Beating Burkina Faso gave us the confidence we needed for our two remaining matches,” he concluded.