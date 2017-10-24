Mamelodi Sundowns' poor form gives Pitso Mosimane sleepless nights

A former Masandawana defender believes Mosimane is not to blame for the club's struggles of late

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is admittingly having sleepless nights due to the Brazilians’ struggles of late, but one former Sundowns player believes that the coach cannot be faulted.

Sundowns recently suffered back-to back defeats against both Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu, continuing their poor form at home and further weakening their title challenge, which subsequently led Mosimane to admit that the team’s recent spell of poor results is making him feel a little uneasy.

"Maybe it's better because it's away [cup tie against Chippa]. We will try to get something," Mosimane told the media.

"It's difficult, I also [not just the players] need to get motivated. Do you think I will sleep tonight?" Mosimane lamented.

However, former Sundowns defender David Kannemeyer believes that the former Bafana Bafana coach is not to blame, but rather it is the players who need to stand up and be counted.

"It boils down to the mind-set of the players," Kannemeyer told Sowetan .

"Sundowns still have the strongest squad in the PSL or maybe even on the continent. What more can Pitso do? He can't put the ball in the net, but they are Sundowns and will bounce back in no time. It's just that the loss in the (Caf) Champions League and then Chiefs was a big blow," he concluded.