Percy Tau, Denis Onyango, Dean Furman and Jeremy Brockie all nominated for Caf awards

Tau and Onyango have been named among the 30 finalists for the 2017 Caf Player of the Year awards despite Sundowns crashing out in the quarter-finals

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Percy Tau and goalkeeper Denis Onyango have both been nominated for the Caf African Player of the Year award.

The two players were consistent for the Brazilians in this year's edition before they crashed out in the quarter-finals.

Tau part of the team that went all the way to lift last season's trophy, and it looks like Pitso Mosimane is slowly achieving his objective of moulding the 23-year-old into one of the best players on the continent.

Onyngo, who was named the Caf Player of the Year - Based in Africa in 2016, beating Khama Billiat and Raymond Kalaba to the prestigious award.

The Ugandan shot-stopper will fancy his chances again this year, although he faces stiff competition, especially now that Sundowns are no longer in the Caf Champions League.

Tau and Onyango have also made the list for the Caf Player of the Year - Based in Africa accolade alongside SuperSport United duo of Dean Furman and Jeremy Brockie.

Furman and Brockie were instrumental in ensuring that Matsatsantsa reach the final of the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup.

As things stands, Brockie leads the tournament's goalscoring charts with nine strikes, and chances of him walking award with award could get better should Eric Tinkler's side be crowned champions later this month.

The winners of the two categories will be decided by votes from head coaches/technical directors of the national associations affiliated to Caf, members of the Caf Technical and Development Committee and a panel of media experts, Caf revealed.

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2018 in Accra, Ghana.