Mamelodi Sundowns await duo's permanent residency papers

Masandawana have explained why key players missed out on Sunday's MTN 8 encounter

Mamelodi Sundowns crashed out of the MTN 8 on Sunday afternoon after suffering defeat against Maritzburg United.

While Masandawana put on a valiant performance they were without several key players, most notably Denis Onyango and Ricardo Nascimento. However, prior to the game the club issued a statement on their website explaining their absence.

"Dennis Onyango is out sick, while Ricardo Nascimento is still recovering from a groin operation. Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah is awaiting his ITC papers from Spain," a statement issued by the club on its website read.

Meanwhile, indications are that Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane might be considering the futures of Mogakolodi Ngele and Cuthbert Malajila. The duo spent the past season out on loan at Bidvest Wits, but despite impressing they failed to earn a permanent move, leaving their futures in jeopardy.

But it has now been revealed that the Brazilians are awaiting the duo’s South African residency papers which could see them registered as local players ahead of the 2017/2018 Premier Soccer league season.

"Mogakolodi Ngele and Cuthbert Malajila are still waiting for their permanent residency papers," the statement concluded.