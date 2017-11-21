Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits are reportedly chasing Ajax Cape Town's Prince Nxumalo

Masandawana are reportedly interested in luring the striker to Chloorkop but they will need to first fend off interest from the Students

With Mamelodi Sundowns resigned to losing Leonardo Castro and potentially Khama Billiat at the end of the season, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has upped the ante as he searches for a proven goal scorer.

Masandawana have struggled for consistency this season with goal scoring proving to be their Achilles heel. On several occasions this season, Sundowns have been made to rue missed opportunities especially in the absence of Billiat who has struggled with injuries.

However, things are beginning to look up for Masandawana following their thumping of Orlando Pirates prior to the international break. But with the January transfer window fast approaching, Mosimane is looking to bolster his attacking department.

While it is still unclear if Mosimane will revive his interest in SuperSport United’s Jeremy Brockie during the upcoming transfer window, it is believed that Sundowns have already shifted their attention for the time being to luring Ajax Cape Town’s Prince Nxumalo.

The 27-year-old is believed to be unhappy at the Urban Warriors and is looking for a way out of the club. But if Sundowns are to get their man, an Isolezwe source suggests that they will need to fend off stern interest from Premier Soccer League (PSL) defending champions Bidvest Wits.

“Sundowns and Wits want to sign Nxumalo,” a source told Isolezwe.

“He is interested in a move away from the club and it is likely that he will be at a different team next season,” the source concluded.