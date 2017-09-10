Mamelodi Sundowns confirm Saudi Arabian club never bid for Khama Billiat

The 27-year-old has expressed his desire to play abroad, but Sundowns have confirmed that they have not received concrete offers for his services

Mamelodi Sundowns have denied reports that an unnamed Saudi Arabian club tabled an offer for the services of Khama Billiat.

According to Sundowns media officer Thulani Thuswa, the Middle East outfit showed interest in the Zimbabwe international, but they never submitted an official bid for the talisman.

Billiat rejected Sundowns' offer for a new contract, and despite reports that he wants to leave the club, Thuswa said he still remains their player.

"Billiat is still a Sundowns player and he's still has a contract," Thuswa told Isolezwe.

"He has a year remaining on his contract," he said.

"It's true that a Saudi Arabian clujb showed interest in him, but they never tabled an offer," Thuswa continued.

"Showing interest doesn't mean there's an offer on the table before the management," he concluded.