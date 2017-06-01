Mamelodi Sundowns - ES Tunis Preview: Defending champions aim to break clear at the top

Masandawana will target nothing but three valuable points when they welcome the Blood and Gold in Tshwane

Mamelodi Sundowns host Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis in the Caf Champions League on Friday evening.

The clash could be a defining moment in this year’s campaign with Masandawana and Esperance sitting joint top of their group.

Meanwhile, Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane has emphasised the importance of victory in Tshwane as they look to forge a path into the knockout rounds for themselves.

However, Sundowns go into the clash a depleted side following a recent surge in injuries.

Most notably, the influential trio of Hlompho Kekana, Khama Billat and Anthony Laffor are likely to miss the all-important encounter.

Nonetheless, it should be noted that Sundowns went into their previous clash against AS Vita Club without Billiat and Kekana, but still managed to walk away with an impressive victory.

The Tshwane giants will once again count on the impressive form of Yannick Zakri. The Ivorian has been responsible for the bulk of Sundowns’ goals in recent times and following a barren run, he is surely one of the players to watch out for.

On the side of Esperance, they have a team filled with international experience and with players such as Fakhreddine Ben Youssef and Yassine Khenissi within their ranks, Sundowns must be wary of the dangers that the Tunisians may pose.

Going into the encounter, the defending champions know that they must make use of their home ground advantage. North African sides have proven over the years that they are not the best of travellers, giving Sundowns the psychological advantage going into Friday’s clash.