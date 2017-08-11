Mamelodi Sundowns eye Puleng Tlolane, but Khama Billiat faces uncertain future

According to reports, Masandawana are monitoring Tlolane as they look to bolster their striking departments

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly monitoring Polokwane City striker Puleng Tlolane as they look to bolster their attacking department ahead of the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

Tlolane was previously reported to have been on the verge of joining Chippa United, but the move never materialized.

The 26-year-old is believed to be in his final year of his current contract in Polokwane and the club could be tempted to cash in if an offer comes their way.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not the Tshwane giants will make an offer for the Rise and Shine attacker’s services.

Meanwhile, according to other media reports Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have wavered their interest in Sundowns’ talisman Khama Billiat.

The Zimbabwean is yet to commit to a new contract at Chloorkop after Al-Nassr reportedly tabled a lucrative offer for his services.

Recent reports suggest that Al-Nassr have pulled out of the deal after receiving no response from Sundowns.

Billiat’s future remains uncertain as his current contract is set to expire in June next year. Sundowns could risk losing the 26-year-old for free if they fail to reach an agreement with him before the end of this year.