Mamelodi Sundowns handed Yannick Zakri and Mogakolodi Ngele boost

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that that the attacking duo of Yannick Zakri and Mogakolodi Ngele could return to the fray after the upcoming international break.

Masandawana recently returned to winning ways in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Wednesday evening against Orlando Pirates, and the club have been given a further boost with the upcoming international break looming.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed that Yannick Zakri has recovered from injury while Mogakolodi Ngele has received his work permit ahead of the clash against Bidvest Wits on November 21.

“I think that Zakri will be back,” Mosimane told the club’s website.

“Mogakolodi Ngele got his work permit. Hopefully, he will also come. When I see a free-kick like the one Marc van Heerden scored, I know that I have someone who can deliver those balls,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mosimane poured cold water on reports stating that Brazilian Ricardo Nascimento has left the club and lauded youngster Motjeka Madisha.

“[Cuthbert] Malajila has gone under the knife, I don’t think that we should look at him. Rivaldo Coetzee has taken off the moon boot. Ricardo Nascimento is also coming back in January. Those are very good defenders. We haven’t been playing well from the back,” he explained.

“Bangaly Soumahoro played well. Motjeka Madisha is young. He has a lot of energy. He needs to learn a little a bit from Nascimento on organisation. He has a big heart. You can see he is a young stallion.

“We have a very good prospect for South Africa in Rivaldo and Madisha. I think that they are going to lead the team in the future,” Mosimane concluded.