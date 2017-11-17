Mamelodi Sundowns interested in Ben Motshwari

With the January transfer window fast approaching, reports suggest that Mamelodi Sundowns could be plotting a swoop for Bidvest Wits midfielder Ben Motshwari.

It has not been the best of seasons so far for the Tshwane giants who have struggled for consistency despite bringing in the likes of Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese at the beginning of the season.

Nonetheless, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is expected to once again splurge the cash in the January transfer window as he looks to bolster his squad, and according to reports he is already eyeing up the 26-year-old.

“Pitso (Mosimane) is still interested in the boy. He likes him. But we are not sure if Wits will let him leave. Pitso is confident he can get the player,” a source was quoted by Isolezwe as saying.

However, if Sundowns are to get their man, Motshwari will almost certainly not come cheap as he was only recently reported to have signed a new deal at the Braamfontein-based outfit amidst interest from rivals Orlando Pirates.

Meanwhile, the central midfielder is currently side-lined after undergoing a successful knee operation which was expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season, but he is believed to be on the road to recovery and could return before the season ends which could inadvertently tempt Mosimane to make his move.