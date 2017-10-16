Mamelodi Sundowns - Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Tough week awaits a depleted Komphela side

Kaizer Chiefs travel to Tshwane to take on Mamelodi Sundowns in what will be the first of two tough tests awaiting them this week.

The Glamour Boys will have to shift focus to Saturday's Soweto Derby encounter against Orlando Pirates soon after their Sundowns clash on Tuesday.

The matches could somehow determine Steve Komphela's future at Amakhosi, especially now that their fans want him gone before it's too late.

While the 50-year-old mentor has received the backing of the Chiefs management over the past two years despite his failure to win major trophies, Komphela admitted that he has to start winning games to save his job.

He heads into the Sundowns clash with a very thin squad following an injury crisis that has hit his team over the past few weeks.

Lorenzo Gordinho, Gustavo Paez as well as Kgotso Moleko will all miss the match against the Brazilians, meaning Komphela will have to make changes to his back four.

Daniel Cardoso is likely to crack the nod and be slotted into the right-back position, while Willard Katsande could partner Erick Mathoho in the heart of the Amakhosi defence.

This could further see changes in midfield, but it is upfront where Amakhosi fans should be wary. Paez's absence will no doubt leave a huge void and make things a bit tougher for Chiefs.

Bernard Parker is expected to lead the attack, but he will need the support of his teammates to make things happen for the team from Soweto.

Captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's presence in the team should give Chiefs fans a glimmer of hope that perhaps they could come away with a result.

Sundowns on the other hand, have the best team on paper, and they must be licking their lips at the prospect of downing Amakhosi and moving up the ladder on the PSL log.