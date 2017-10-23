Masandawana's coach has hit out at the standard of refereeing in the PSL following his team's loss against Usuthu

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has bemoaned the standard of refereeing in the South African topflight following his side’s 2-1 defeat against AmaZulu on Saturday night.

Masandawana recently relinquished a slender one goal advantage in the dying ambers of the encounter at the Lucas Moripe Stadium as Mabhuti Khenyeza and Siyabonga Nomvethe both found the back of the net. But the defeat did not come without controversy as Nomvethe’s goal had a suspicion of offside, while Sundowns were denied what appeared to be a legitimate appeal for a penalty late on.

The defeat was Sundowns’ third loss at home this season and Mosimane opted to direct his frustrations towards referee Daniel Bennett and his assistants.

“Leonardo Castro was brought down in the box by the goalkeeper and they did not give a penalty‚ Nomvethe’s goal was one metre offside‚ one of Thapelo Morena’s runs was given off-side‚ Oupa Manyisa was brought down in the box and there was nothing given,” Mosimane told the media.

“All these things they create problems‚ when a younger referee makes a mistake everybody goes to him because he is a soft target and they take him out.

"I told you last time against Kaizer Chiefs that no one touches the big boys and it is sad. We lose jobs‚ people get angry‚ our supporters get agitated but what can you do?‚” he asked in frustration.

“Joseph Molangoane played in the derby and we did not have Khama Billiat because he kicked him out of the game and there was no red card for him but that’s life,” he added.

"So‚ it’s tough times for Sundowns but when times are like this it reveals too many things and we need to calm down and show leadership.

"We just have to keep playing because we don’t have another alternative.

"You write a letter and then what‚ do you think a person will raise his hand to apologise and say I have made a mistake‚ never,” he lamented.