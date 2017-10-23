Mamelodi Sundowns lost because of poor refereeing decisions, laments Pitso Mosimane
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has bemoaned the standard of refereeing in the South African topflight following his side’s 2-1 defeat against AmaZulu on Saturday night.
Masandawana recently relinquished a slender one goal advantage in the dying ambers of the encounter at the Lucas Moripe Stadium as Mabhuti Khenyeza and Siyabonga Nomvethe both found the back of the net. But the defeat did not come without controversy as Nomvethe’s goal had a suspicion of offside, while Sundowns were denied what appeared to be a legitimate appeal for a penalty late on.
The defeat was Sundowns’ third loss at home this season and Mosimane opted to direct his frustrations towards referee Daniel Bennett and his assistants.
“Leonardo Castro was brought down in the box by the goalkeeper and they did not give a penalty‚ Nomvethe’s goal was one metre offside‚ one of Thapelo Morena’s runs was given off-side‚ Oupa Manyisa was brought down in the box and there was nothing given,” Mosimane told the media.
“All these things they create problems‚ when a younger referee makes a mistake everybody goes to him because he is a soft target and they take him out.
"I told you last time against Kaizer Chiefs that no one touches the big boys and it is sad. We lose jobs‚ people get angry‚ our supporters get agitated but what can you do?‚” he asked in frustration.
“Joseph Molangoane played in the derby and we did not have Khama Billiat because he kicked him out of the game and there was no red card for him but that’s life,” he added.
"So‚ it’s tough times for Sundowns but when times are like this it reveals too many things and we need to calm down and show leadership.
"We just have to keep playing because we don’t have another alternative.
"You write a letter and then what‚ do you think a person will raise his hand to apologise and say I have made a mistake‚ never,” he lamented.
"Do you think I will sleep at night after something like this‚ but the officials will sleep with a smile on their face because nothing is going to happen.
"The small referee we hammer him and put it in the newspapers‚ when Baroka played Golden Arrows last season and a referee retook the penalty what happened to him‚ nothing. So why do you go to the small referee‚” Mosimane explained.
“I sound like I am making excuses because we lost but we lost because of Nomvethe’s goal‚ because of the two penalties they did not give us‚ because they gave off sides which were not off sides,” Mosimane emphasised.