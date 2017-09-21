Mamelodi Sundowns made me who I am, says Wayne Sandilands

Despite the difficulties that Sandilands endured over the last few years, he maintains that he hold no regrets over his career path

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands is enjoying a new lease on life since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the 2016/17 season.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has arguably been the Buccaneers' best player and an integral part of their recent resurgence, but his career has not always been this fruitful, especially during his time at Masandawana where he was limited to just 15 appearances in the last four seasons, playing second fiddle to the likes of Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene.

Nonetheless, Sandilands has jumped at the opportunity to play regularly once again and his recent performances have even earned him a call-up to the national team.

Despite the apparent lack of game time over the last few seasons, Sandilands refuses to see it as a negative and maintains that he has no regrets over his time at Chloorkop.

“I don’t regret anything from the past,” Sandilands told the media.

“Everything that happens, happens for a reason. What I went through has built me to be the person that I am today. I take a lot of positive from the last two years, winning the (CAF) Champions League and gaining valuable experience."

"For me, it has always been about being ready, always knowing that life gives you opportunities and you must take them. It’s added steel to my character. I am grateful for that time. It’s made me who I am today,” he explained.

Although, the Sea Robbers have enjoyed an impressive start, thanks to Sandilands’ contribution, the veteran keeper remains grounded.

"I am looking to build on the good platform that we have already established. It’s a team effort. We just have to keep on setting high standards for ourselves and look to improve,” he concluded.