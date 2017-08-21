Mamelodi Sundowns need a marksman, says Pitso Mosimane

Masandawana's coach refuses to give up on the possibility of signing the New Zealand international before the transfer window closes

Mamelodi Sundowns got their 2017/2018 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign off to a flying start with victory over their rivals SuperSport United on Saturday afternoon.

The clash saw Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane give new signings George Lebese and Oupa Manyisa their first starts in a Sundowns shirt, but it was Themba Zwane who once again stood out for the African Champions. The 28-year-old capped off an excellent performance with a sensational solo goal in the second half which earned praise from the Brazilians tactician.

“Themba (Zwane) is a strong member of this team. He works really hard. He scored a really beautiful goal. I did not expect him to do that. I expect that from Anthony (Laffor) but you can see that he is growing. He is getting where we want him to be,” Mosimane told reporters.

Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that the 53-year-old was keen on luring SuperSport’s lethal striker Jermy Brockie to the club, and once again Mosimane hinted that Sundowns will pursue their interest in the player as they look to finalise a deal before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

“But what is left now is a marksman. We need a marksman. We have a lot of people who can dribble – Themba, Percy Tau, Laffor, Sibusiso Vilakazi. They all can dribble. But we need someone to shoot, to score goals. We have to try to get him in a few days,” Mosimane said.

“There will never be a promise. We will have to push. Even Barcelona are pushing for Philippe Coutinho and (Ousmane) Dembele. The marksman scores goals. He does not dribble. He is a sniper. That is what we need,” Mosimane concluded.