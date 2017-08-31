Mamelodi Sundowns make a new offer for Aubrey Ngoma

According to reports, Mamelodi Sundowns have made another attempt to lure Cape Town City winger Aubrey Ngoma to the club after an initial bid was rejected.

Masandawana recently renewed their interest in the 27-year-old as they looked to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes. Recent reports emanating out of the Cape Town-based outfit suggest that City have already had an offer rejected. But other reports now state that Sundowns have made one last push for Ngoma’s signature with only a few hours remaining in the July/August transfer window.

Although, the Citizens star is currently side-lined with an injury, this hasn’t stopped the Brazilians chasing after the player’s signature as they have reportedly made an improved offer for Ngoma.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not Sundowns’ new offer will tempt City boss John Comitis into selling their attacker. But with City’s recent confirmation that captain Lebogang Manyama is set to realise his European dream pending a medical, City may not want to let go of their prized asset.