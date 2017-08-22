Mamelodi Sundowns - Polokwane City Preview: Mosimane's men out to make title statement

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to make it two victories in a row for the first time this season when they host Polokwane City on Tuesday night at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane is likely to rotate his team following their domineering victory over SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby on the weekend, and with the likes of George Lebese, Oupa Manyisa and Thokozani Sekotlong brought in during the current transfer window, the 53-year-old has an abundance of talent at his disposal.

Nonetheless, one player whose name is sure to be on the team sheet is Themba Zwane. The 28-year-old continued from where he left off last season, as he capped off an impeccable display against SuperSport with a sensational goal in their season opener, and Rise and Shine will need to be wary of his creativity as they look to shut down a lethal attack.

Meanwhile, City are not known to be pushovers by any stretch of the imagination, but after securing their best ever finish last season, the Polokwane-based outfit has had a slow start to proceedings.

City most recently followed up their MTN 8 quarterfinal heartache with an uneventful draw against cross-town rivals Baroka FC, but after not doing too much to bolster their attack, the jury is still out on whether or not they can still go toe to toe with the Premier Soccer League’s big guns.

However, what is certain is that under coach Bernard Molekwa, City have become a plucky outfit and with players such as the evergreen playmaker Jabulani Maluleke and Rodney Ramagalela within their ranks, the Brazilians cannot afford to take their eye of the ball or they could potentially be headed for an upset.

Nevertheless, Sundowns will be favourites come Tuesday. Not only will they be backed by home support in their first home game of the campaign, but their record in the fixture will have Mosimane licking his lips at the prospect of adding to Tshwane giants tally.

Out of a total of 11 previous encounters between the two teams, Sundowns won on six matches, but it should be noted that the corresponding fixture last season ended in a draw as City held the African Champions to a goalless draw.