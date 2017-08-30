Mamelodi Sundowns promote South Africa Under-20 internationals Keletso Makgalwa and Thendo Mukumela

The two talented players will be hoping to make their mark in the PSL during the 2017/18 season

Mamelodi Sundowns have promoted South Africa youth internationals Keletso Makgalwa and Thendo Mukumela to the first team.

The two youngsters reportedly impressed Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane with their exploits for the club's reserve team last sesason.

Makgalwa, who is a forward, was instrumental for Sundowns as they clinched the 2016/17 Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) title and he was named Player of the Tournament.

Versatile defender Mukumela was also a key member of the club's reserve team. He represented South Africa at the 2017 Cosafa Cup in North West.

Makgalwa (20) and Mukumela (19) were both part of the South Africa squad at the 2017 Fifa World Cup finals which were hosted by South Korea.

The Brazilians confirmed that the two promising youngsters had been promoted to the first team from the academy on their official Twitter page on Wednesday.





Coach Pitso with new boys, Keletso and Thendo! Let's give them a massive welcome Masandawana! pic.twitter.com/dmxSGCDxVh — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 30, 2017

Mukumela is looking forward to playing with fellow Sundowns academy graduate Motjeka Madisha in the first team.