Mamelodi Sundowns reject Kaizer Chiefs’ bid for Leonardo Castro

Chiefs are looking to reinforce their striking department, but it looks likethey will have to keep searching, with Downs not willing to sell Castro

Goal has gathered that Kaizer Chiefs inquired about the availability of Leonardo Castro, but Mamelodi Sundowns turned them down.

The Colombian striker is reportedly unhappy at the club, but with his contract only coming to an end in June 2018, his future remains in the hands of the Brazilians.

A Goal source within the Sundowns camp confirmed that Amakhosi were keen on the the 28-year-old’s services, but they were told he was not for sale.

“Chiefs did inquire about Castro, but he’s not for sale. So, he won’t be joining them,” the source told Goal.

Castro arrived in the country on Tuesday and he’s expected to report for training this week although it is unclear if he’s still in coach Pitso Mosimane’s plans for the 2017/18 PSL season.

Goal further discovered that Castro’s future depends on whether Sundowns get their long-term target Jeremy Brockie from SuperSport United before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday.

Should Sundowns sign Brockie, they may have to either sacrifice at least one of their foreign internationals for the current campaign or neutralize them the same way they did with former captain Alje Schut some years ago.

Chiefs’ unwillingness to buy players out of their contracts could somewhat hamper their chances of getting Castro from the African champions.

Steve Komphela previously stated that they intend to fill their foreign quota with at least two strikers this season, but they haven’t been able to do so after turning down the opportunity to sign Argetine striker Jonathan Philippe and Nigerian forward Okiki Afolabi.