Mamelodi Sundowns release Fiston Abdul Razak

Razak is on the lookout for a new club after Masandawana confirmed the Burundian's release

Mamelodi Sundowns have parted ways with Burundi international Fiston Abdul Razak.

The 26-year-old has been on the Brazilians’ books since 2015 but was most recently loaned out to Bloemfontein Celtic for the duration of the 2016/2017 season where he enjoyed an impressive campaign.

But following the season’s conclusion, Razak returned to Chloorkop only to find out that he was not in coach Pitso Mosimane’s plans.

The attacker was subsequently side-lined and left in the football wilderness as he was not registered for the current Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

It was previously reported that Masandawana would look to offload Razak, as their foreign quota had already been filled but his departure was yet to be confirmed.

However, Sundowns have now confirmed that Razak was in fact released a while ago from his contract.

“Yes, he was released from his contract by the club a while back,” Sundowns’ communications officer Thulani Thuswa told Phakaaathi.

Nonetheless, with the Burundian now a free agent, he can now look to revive his career, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will remain in the PSL or pursue his career abroad.