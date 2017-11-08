Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly on the verge of appointing Eric Hamren as their general manager

Masandawana are reportedly looking to bring in a Swedish coach as their new general manager

Mamelodi Sundowns could have a new general manager in the next couple of days if recent media reports are to be believed.

Masandawana have been without a general manager ever since the previous man at the helm Sizwe Nzimande, vacated his position earlier in the year, but reports have now emerged that former Sweden national team coach Erik Hamren is on the verge of landing the coveted job.

Hamren, who guided the Swedes to two European Champions in 2012 and 2016 respectively during his seven years in charge of the national team, is reportedly already on his way to South Africa to hold advanced talks with Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe, according to a journalist from Sweden’s Express.

"We are writing a story about the fact that Hamren has left for South Africa for talks with Sundowns about him taking over as their general manager," Journalist Daniel Kristofferson told Independent Media.

"Can you help me find out from Sundowns if this is really the case because that is what we are all hearing here in Sweden?," he said.

However, according to the publication when contacted for comment, Sundowns’ spokesman Thulani Thuswa pleaded ignorance, but stated that the general manager has an important role at the club as both the administrators and technical team report to him.

The 60-year-old Hamren is a highly respected coach in the Scandinavian region having won league titles in Denmark and Norway as well as several Svenska Cupen’s in his native land, and if reports are true, it remains to be seen what kind of impact he will have at the club.