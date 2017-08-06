Mamelodi Sundowns respond to claims that they want Kaizer Chiefs winger George Lebese

Lebese's absence from Amakhosi's team that faced Chippa United in Saturday's Premier's Cup fueled speculation that he could be on his way out

Mamelodi Sundowns have responded to reports that George Lebese is close to joining them from Kaizer Chiefs.

The 28-year-old reportedly handed in a transfer request to the Amakhosi management, and he hasn't made the club's matchday squads in the previous two matches.

He is said to be on his way to the Brazilians, who have been interested in his services since 2015.

Sundowns, through their spokesperson Thulani Thuswa, refused to comment on their reported interest in Lebese, saying it would be inappropriate to comment on players who are contracted to other teams.

Thuswa said if Sundowns want any player, they will first communicate with his employers before making pronouncements in the media.

“Lebese is a Chiefs player. So, I can’t comment on a player that is still under contract with another team. Let us respect Chiefs. At Sundowns, we do things in a proper way. If we want a player, we communicate with his club. We don’t buy him in the media,” Thuswa told Independent Media.

Last week, Lebese re-assured Amakhosi fans that he was happy at the club, and at the same shot down reports that he could move to the Brazilians.

Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung is reportedly angry with the current situation involving Lebese and he wants his future to be resolved as soon as possible.