Mamelodi Sundowns and Ricardo Nascimento reportedly part ways

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly parted ways with Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento.

The 30-year-old, who has been an instrumental figure in the Sundowns dressing room since joining the Tshwane giants over a year ago, was subsequently not registered for the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season after he was ruled out for the season through injury.

However, despite Nascimento believed to be recuperating from his injury after undergoing surgery, the Sowetan reports that the former Academica centre-back has returned to his homeland after both parties agreed to part ways.

"They agreed to part ways, but Sundowns don't want this whole thing out there," a source told Sowetan.

Furthermore, the publication explained that an attempt was made to gain clarity on the matter but Sundowns’ spokesman Thulani Thuswa refused to comment on the issue, referring them to the club’s legal and commercial manager Yogesh Singh, who could not be reached.

If the reports are true, Nascimento becomes the second player to be released by the Brazilians this season after Mzikayise Mashaba was also recently given the boot due to misconduct.

Mashaba though, is believed to be embroiled in a compensation dispute with Sundowns as he is apparently looking for a pay-out as he had eight months remaining on his contract at Chloorkop.