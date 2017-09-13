Mamelodi Sundowns stopped me from leaving, says Orlando Pirates target Siyanda Zwane

The three-capped Bafana Bafana international confirmed that he spoke to clubs which were interested in his servives

Orlando Pirates target Siyanda Zwane has disclosed that he wanted to leave Mamelodi Sundowns during recent July-August Transfer Window.

However, Sundowns decided to exercise the option to extend his contract when it came to an end in June, 2017.

The defender, who has found it difficult to regain his place in the Sundowns first team starting line-up, featured for the club's reserve team as they lost 3-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) match last weekend.

“I am playing in the MDC is because I am starved for action. I didn’t get much game time last season," Zwane was quoted on The Citizen.

"This was the first game in over eight months that I played from start to finish. This is my last season at Sundowns. People have forgotten about me because I have not been playing," he continued.

“I did ask for a transfer but it was declined and the club opted to exercise their right for a one year extension of my contract," the former Lamontville Golden Arrows defender revealed.

"They decided against letting me go because I am registered for the team’s Caf Champions League campaign and we do not have that many players available for the competition.

The hard-working right-back is reportedly on the radar of Pirates and Sundowns' city rivals SuperSport United, while AmaZulu have also been linked with Zwane.

“There were teams I was speaking to who wanted to use me regularly. We were waiting to see what Sundowns would do with the option to extend on my contract," Zwane admitted.

"Although I wanted to leave but my mind is still here because I could not move. A player like me should not be on the bench. I mean, I am 32 now and I have a few years left to play," he added.

"I love Sundowns whole heartedly but sometimes love is not everything and you have to put it aside,” he concluded.