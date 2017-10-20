Mamelodi Sundowns striker Leonardo Castro set for Kaizer Chiefs switch

Castro will reportedly join Amakhosi when the transfer window reopens in January

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Leonardo Castro is reportedly set to join Kaizer Chiefs in January.

The Colombian has found himself down the pecking order at Chloorkop ever since returning from his native homeland following the birth of his child as he has failed to hit the lofty heights which he has previously set at the Tshwane giants.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Amakhosi for some time as Chiefs have been on a worldwide search to find a proven goal scorer which has proven unsuccessful. But the latest reports suggest that the Soweto giants may finally have their man, and the Glamour Boys will hope that Castro will be the answer to their goal scoring woes.

“Castro is on his way to Chiefs. It is a done deal,” a source told Independent Media.

“That’s why Pitso Mosimane is not playing him. They have agreed with Chiefs in principle,” the source explained.

Meanwhile, Masandawana’s spokesman Thulani Thuswa admitted that Sundowns are unaware of Castro’s impending move.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. Castro is still our player. I’m not too sure about the length of his contract with the team,” Thuswa said.

“He is not injured. The reason he has not featured is because the coach believes in other players who are doing the job for him at the moment.”

Furthermore, Chiefs’ communication manager Vina Maphosa was surprised by the news when contacted by the publication.

“I’m shocked. Who told you the story? I haven’t heard of such. This is news to me,” Maphosa said.

“I have to consult management to find out more about the story. I’ve been busy with the activations of the Soweto Derby,” he concluded.

If Castro is to complete his move to Naturena, he will link up with a fellow South American forward in Gustavo Paez.