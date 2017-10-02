Mamelodi Sundowns terminate Mzikayise Mashaba's contract

The former Platinum Stars winger was believed to be unsettled at the Chloorkop-based side

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly officially parted ways with Mzikayise Mashaba.

Last month, the defender-come-midfielder was informed that his contract would be terminated following an ill-discipline behaviour that saw him miss training sessions on a couple of occasions.

His agent Tim Sukazi stated that Mashaba was waiting for his clearance, before he could start looking for a new club as a free agent.

The latest reports have indicated that Mashaba and Sundowns have now officially parted ways - four years after the player joined the club from Bidvest Wits.

The former South Africa youth international's struggled with injuries during spell with the Brazilians, while Tebogo Langerman was preferred ahead of him in the left-back position.

Mashaba, who can also play as a left-winger, made over 60 appearances for the Tshwane giants in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

He won the 2015 Telkom Knockout Cup, 2014/15 Nedbank Cup, 2016 Caf Champions League and two PSL titles with the club.

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are some of the clubs that have been linked with Mashaba down the years.

