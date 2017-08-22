Mamelodi Sundowns trio doubtful for Polokwane City clash

Brazilians could be dealt a major blow with three important players doubtful for their home clash with Rise and Shine

Mamelodi Sundowns are sweating over the fitness of their three attacking players in Themba Zwane, Khama Billiat and Lucky Mohomi ahead of Tuesday's encounter against Polokwane City.

The African champions will play their first home league clash fresh from their Tshwane Derby win over SuperSport United over the weekend.

Coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed that the three players are facing late fitness tests.

“Themba Zwane will undergo a late fitness test, after the challenge from Morgan Gould in the Tshwane Derby over the weekend. Khama Billiat and Lucky Mohomi are also doubtful as the two midfielders battle with flu,” Mosimane told the club’s website.

Meanwhile, the club has wasted no time in registering their high-profile signings - Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese for their Caf Champions League campaign.

They will host Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the first-leg on September 17 before traveling to Casablanca a week later for the return leg.