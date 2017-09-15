Mamelodi Sundowns have unfinished business at Fifa Club World Cup, says Percy Tau

The talented attacker is eager to add the second Champions League winners medal to his collection in less than two years

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau says they have unfinished business at the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Brazilians are scheduled to host Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the 2017 Caf Champions League quarter-final first-leg match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Tau has stated that they are well prepared for their clash with Wydad as Sundowns look to defend their Champions League title.

“I think I have developed a good relationship with the Champions League and I will be very happy to win it again‚” Tau told TimesLive.

“We know as a team that it is not going to be easy but we just have to work hard to progress to the next round. We are looking forward to the match – it is an opportunity embrace and we are prepared for it," he continued.

“Winning this tournament is one of our goals because it will help us to go back to the Club World Cup. We need to go back there and do better than last year. The Club World Cup is one of the biggest club tournaments and as a player you always cherish those moments.”

The 23-year-old was part of the Sundowns team that went all the way to last year's final and defeated Egyptian giants Zamalek in the final.

The Brazilians then participated in the 2016 Fifa Club World Cup where they lost both their games to South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Japanese outfit Kashima Antlers.

“I am a bit experienced now and I have a few medals‚ which includes the biggest one on the continent," he added.

“I am just not sure whether people will get the same picture of me looking at my medal during the trophy presentation like it happened last time‚” he added with a smile in reference to an image that turned him into an overnight Twitter sensation," he stressed.

Tau also discussed his relationship with Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane, who promoted him to the club's first team.

“His influence on me has been great because he has changed a lot of things in my game‚ and he has helped me to become a better person‚” the midfielder-come-striker said.

“He still demands more from me so that I can continue to improve. I am grateful to have a coach like him because he gave me my first professional exposure and I will always be grateful for the opportunities that he still gives me.

“He showed trust in me when I first arrived to the first team when at the age of 20 years old and I have been on this journey with him," he concluded.