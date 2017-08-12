Mamelodi Sundowns v Maritzburg United Preview: Last year's finalists face stern test

The Brazilians fell short of winning the trophy last season after losing to Bidvest Wits in the final

Mamelodi Sundowns have never win the Top 8 trophy under the current sponsors and they will be looking to change that this season, starting with a win over Maritzburg United in the MTN8 quarterfinal clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The last time Sundowns won the Top 8 was in 2007 when they defeated Orlando Pirates 1-0 to be crown the SAA Super 8 Cup champions.

Both teams will be eying a positive start to boost their confidence ahead of the new campaign.

The home side has acquired the service of former Pirates midfielder Oupa Manyisa, Ghanaian shot-stopper Brimah Razak and Mamelodi-born winger George Lebese, who recently left Kaizer Chiefs after nine years with them.

Pitso Mosimane will bank on the experience of Themba Zwane and Hlompho Kekana. The midfielders were in fine form for the Tswane giants last season.

Ivorian attacker Yannick Zakri also did well to carry the team's hopes in the group stages of this year's Caf Champions League, and he's expected to play a big role for them this term.

United will have to be wary of Percy Tau's pace upfront, but should they cut the supply from the flanks, then Sundowns may find it difficult to get past the back four.

The visitors have some new faces who are in great condition to be included in the starting line-up, including former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyanda Xulu.

With Brian Onyango and Kwanda Mngonyama both left behind for this encounter, Xulu has increased chances of playing against his former employers.

The Team of Choice will be motivated by last season's results against Sundowns where they managed to avoid defeat in the two league matches against them.