Mamelodi Sundowns - Wydad Casablanca Preview: Back to continental action for defending champions

Masandawana will be hoping to do the business on home turf as they take on the Kings of Titles on Sunday afternoon

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to grab the early advantage when they lock horns with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca on Sunday afternoon.

The encounter at the Lucas Moripe Stadium will be the first meeting between the two giants of African football, and Pitso Mosimane and his troops will be desperate to avoid conceding a crucial away goal, while at the same time looking for victory.

However, it won’t be easy for the Brazilians. Coach Mosimane is forced to deal with injuries to several key members of the squad.

After missing out on Monday night’s clash against Free State Stars, Khama Billiat and Yannick Zakri are unlikely to feature with Anthony Laffor also expected to be side-lined after he was forced off early on Monday night.

Laffor’s absence in particular, will leave a void in Mosimane’s team as he has always been one for the big occasions, but despite the injury crisis, there is no shortage of depth at Chloorkop.

Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese will add another dimension to coach Mosimane’s game plan as they are set for their first taste of continental action in the famous yellow jersey.

In the absence of Billiat, Sundowns goalscoring hopes will once against rest on the shoulders of Percy Tau, who was the hero in their last outing against Free State Stars.

Meanwhile, come game day it won’t be all one-way traffic as the Tshwane giants should expect a typical North African clash.

Wydad are known for their organisation and counter-attacking prowess, and although Mosimane has been bullish in the build up to the clash he will know better than anyone not underestimate the Moroccans.

Nevertheless, while Wydad showed devastating form in the group stages, finishing ahead of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, their domestic form of late could be cause for concern. The Kings of Titles opened their league campaign with a disappointing 3-1 loss to FUS Rabat, and their technical team will be hoping for a swift response.

Sundowns on the other hand, have also not had the best of starts to the new season, but after dispatching of Ea Lla Koto, their confidence will be at an all-time high, although Mosimane will be wary as they have looked defensively frail in recent times, and he may consider making changes at the back going to the crunch encounter.